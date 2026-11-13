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Mental Toughness in Business: An NFL Agent’s Pro Mindset Playbook | Craig Domann
8 days ago
Send us Fan Mail Business Community https://www.skool.com/thebusinessnetwork Newsletter https://doing-business-with-a-servants-heart.kit.com/steveramona 📖 Quote: “Your standard has to be higher than your coach’s, higher than your boss’s and higher than your company’s.” — Craig Domann 📝Description: What can mental toughness in business look like when you learn it from the NFL? Craig Domann, sports attorney, NFL agent for more than 30 years, and author of Pro Mindset, has r...