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Oregon Tech's first national championship men's basketball team highlights Hall inductees
By STEVE MATTHIES For the HeraldNews,11 days ago
There were plenty of firsts being bantered about last weekend as Oregon Tech celebrated its newest Hall of Fame members. • Oregon Tech won its first national men’s basketball championship in 2004 with a victory over second-rated Bellevue of Nebraska. On its way to the finals to become the lowest seeded team ever to win the NAIA Division II title, Tech rolled past top-rated Jamestown of New York.
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