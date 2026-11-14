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San Diego Tax Preparer Permanently Banned From Filing Returns for Others
By Roma Chang,11 days ago
A federal court in San Diego has permanently barred local tax preparer Oladapo Olagbemi from ever preparing federal tax returns for anyone other than himself. The order, issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, also strips him of the ability to own any business involved in tax-return preparation or to train anyone else in the trade.
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