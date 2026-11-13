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Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Inks One of the Nation’s Top Classes
8 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Head Coach Kayla Treanor and the Penn State women’s lacrosse program signed, as of November 12, the nation’s top-ranked class with the additions of Avery Acquaviva, Emerson Acquaviva, Lucy Bevilacqua, Carley Curry, Riley Davis, Mia DiBenedetto, Miabella Gates, Dalton Klaus, Brooke Schultz, Haley Washall and Kelsey Young. Treanor is entering her second season at the helm of the Nittany Lions with a NCAA Tournament appearance already under her belt in Happy Valley.