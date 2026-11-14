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Fort Worth Leaders Logged $100K in Travel to Dublin, Tokyo, Trump's Inauguration
By Nate Simmons,11 days ago
Fort Worth city leaders recorded more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded travel between October 1, 2024, and August 2026, though the figures are not a complete accounting of the city’s travel costs. The trips ranged from Indonesia and Japan to Washington for President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration. Mayor Mattie Parker also traveled to Dublin in August, where she watched TCU take on North Carolina at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.