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Icebug Rejects Deals and Black Friday Overconsumption
By Press Forward,8 days ago
The Swedish traction-footwear brand is again giving away all of its earnings this Black Friday, supporting two North American environmental non-profit organizations. JONSERED, Sweden (November 13, 2026) /OUTDOOR PORTSWIRE/ – This Black Friday, for the eighth consecutive year, Icebug will donate 100% of all proceeds from its website and storefronts—$50,000 between the U.S. and Canada in 2025—to anti-deforestation awareness and conservation efforts. In 2026, Icebug USA will again be supporting two non-profit organizations, with proceeds from U.S. sales going to the Conservation Lands Foundation, and Canadian proceeds being donated to the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS), and they’re expecting to break last year’s giving record.