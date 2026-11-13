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Michael Cassidy Named SVP, Director of Advertising Sales, Outdoor Sportsman Group
By Kelsey Arms,7 days ago
DENVER (November 13, 2026) /OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ – Michael Cassidy has been appointed to the newly created role of SVP, Director of Advertising Sales at Outdoor Sportsman Group, as announced by Michael Carney, President & CEO, Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG). Cassidy previously served as Group Publisher over OSG’s expansive portfolio of hunting and fishing brands, which includes such iconic titles as Game & Fish, In-Fisherman, North American Whitetail, and Fly Fisherman, just to name a few.