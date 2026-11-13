undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BAE Systems receives US Navy contract for Virginia propulsors
By Jangoulun Singsit,7 days ago
BAE Systems has received a $138m contract from the US Navy to continue producing propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine programme. The contract covers propulsor assemblies, engineering services, replacement parts and related support. Its ordering period runs through September 2032, according to the company. BAE said it is meeting the US...