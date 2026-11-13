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The Day She Returns Trailer Revisits an Actress’s Own Words
By Chloé Dubois,10 days ago
Cinema Guild has released a new U.S. trailer for Hong Sangsoo’s The Day She Returns, which opens at New York’s Metrograph on December 18, 2026. Hong’s 34th feature arrives following its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival, with Song Sunmi playing an actress whose return to work includes an unexpected difficulty: recalling her own publicity interviews.