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New Indicators Anticipate Rising Challenges for California Chinook Salmon and Fisheries, Research Finds
10 days ago
Two decades of warming rivers, drought, and shifting ocean conditions have coincided with declines in California’s Chinook salmon populations. This signals an uncertain future for one of the state’s leading commercial fisheries—and the fleet that depends on them. New NOAA Fisheries research links the stressors affecting juvenile...