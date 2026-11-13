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Harness Introduces the Infrastructure Efficiency Loop, Turning Cloud Waste into Reviewed Infrastructure as Code Changes
By PR Newswire,3 days ago
Harness’s Cost Management and Software Delivery Agents open pull requests for cloud savings, and Infrastructure Blast Radius scores each change’s risk before engineers approve it. Harness, the Autonomous SDLC Platform™ company, announced general availability of the Infrastructure Remediation Agent and Infrastructure Blast Radius Agent. Paired with the Harness...