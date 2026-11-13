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Creanord Introduces a Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score for Measuring How Users Experience the Web
By EIN Presswire,4 days ago
Creanord, a leading provider of network performance and service assurance solutions, announced a Web Browsing Mean Opinion Score (MOS) for the web download measurement in its PULSure active monitoring solution. The new feature translates complex web page download metrics into a single, easily understandable KPI that accurately estimates how users experience browsing on the Internet. The Web Browsing MOS is currently available for trials and will be commercially available during Q4 2026.