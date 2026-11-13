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Game Preview: Duke vs. SIUE
By Brian Horace,8 days ago
#2 Duke Blue Devils (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. SIUE Cougars (2-2, 0-0 OVC) Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314) • Durham, N.C. Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season in Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Michigan State. The second-ranked Blue Devils host SIU Edwardsville, which comes to Durham at 2–2 after opening the season with two wins before dropping consecutive road games to Lipscomb and Missouri. This will be the first meeting between the programs.