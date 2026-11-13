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Laya Cafe Will Open In Downtown Santa Monica On…
10 days ago
In case you weren’t paying attention, a sister of Hollywood’s Laya has been in build-out at the old King & Queen Cantina space at 1401 Ocean Ave., Suite 104 in Downtown Santa Monica. Laya Cafe, as this location will be known, will feature a Lebanese Mediterranean menu from Chef Charbel Hyek. SOCALPULSE gives us an excellent glimpse of what’s coming, and is reporting that Laya Cafe will open on Friday, November 20 with Tuesday through Sunday hours of lunch from 11am to 2:30pm, happy hour from 3-5:30pm, and dinner from 4-9pm.
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