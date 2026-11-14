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Alabama Facing Concerning Keelon Russell News Going Into Vanderbilt Game
By Danny Fisher,11 days ago
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide has two more SEC regular-season showdowns left, including one on Saturday at Vanderbilt. However, Alabama will not be starting one of its best players. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Alabama is expected to start quarterback Austin Mack, with Keelon Russell expected to be available as he nurses an ankle injury but won’t start.
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