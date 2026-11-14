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Stephens County Humane Society holds Wag Walk at Bray Doyle Public Schools
By Skylar Teddington,11 days ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Humane Society held this year’s Wag Walk at Bray Doyle Public Schools in recognition of a recent fundraiser. This morning, they did a mile-long walk with the shelter animals before celebrating Bark in the Park with Bray Doyle, raising several hundred dollars through coin wars for the SCHS in just 10 days.
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