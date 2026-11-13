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Convicted Felon Arrested After Threatening to Kill Women During Irving Hotel Room Confrontation, Police Say
By Irving Weekly News Desk,11 days ago
IRVING, Texas — A 51-year-old man with a previous aggravated assault conviction was arrested after police say he entered a room at an Irving hotel without permission, physically intimidated a woman and threatened to kill the occupants while displaying what appeared to be a handgun. Marice Marchel Gipson, 51,...
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