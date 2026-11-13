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72-Year-Old Irving Man Arrested After Firing Gun Inside Apartment, Refusing to Let Three People Leave
By Irving Weekly News Desk,10 days ago
IRVING, Texas — A 72-year-old Irving man was arrested after police say he fired a handgun inside his apartment during an argument and refused to allow three people to leave, placing them in fear for their lives. Anthony Carnell Williams, 72, was arrested Monday night, November 2, 2026, following...
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