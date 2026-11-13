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Garland Police Boxing Gym Coach Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charges Involving 15-Year-Old
By Irving Weekly News Desk,9 days ago
GARLAND, Texas — A 42-year-old coach affiliated with the Garland Police Boxing Gym was arrested Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after a 15-year-old student reported being sexually assaulted at the student's residence, according to the Garland Police Department. Agenis Apdul Santos, 42, faces two second-degree felony charges: sexual assault of...