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Staff Editorial: Issue 9 – Fall 2026
By San Francisco Foghorn,11 days ago
The Foghorn covered the billionaire’s tax introduced by Proposition 40 on Sep.17, a ballot measure that did not pass since recent election results have been published. As Ximena Villa Ibarra reported for our publication, “Proposition 40 would impose a one-time 5% tax on the wealth of roughly 200 Californians worth more than $1 billion.” 53.1% of voters rejected the proposed tax, arguing that the measure could hurt California’s economy and budget by driving wealthy people and businesses out. A representative of the potentially taxed population and Google co-founder, Sergey Brin donated over $100 million to the campaign against Proposition 40, which amassed more than $330 million overall. The Foghorn staff was dismayed by these results as the rest of the country saw a rise in electing Democrats, especially the six members of the Democratic Socialist party elected to the House of Representatives.