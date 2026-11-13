undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A lot of Purple in the Bay: The Valkyries Celebrate their WNBA Championship Win with a Parade
By Wes Cable,11 days ago
On Halloween night over 3.3 million people watched to see who would be crowned the new champion of the WNBA. With the most viewed playoff game in WNBA history, the win-or-go-home game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream was set. After a hard-fought game by both teams, the Golden State Valkyries prevailed as the WNBA champions in just their second season as a WNBA team.