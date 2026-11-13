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Haight-Ashbury & Gentrification: Haight-Ashbury’s Complex Relationship with Redevelopment
By William Novell,11 days ago
Haight-Ashbury is one of the most iconic countercultural locations ever. So much so that it’s even featured on the back of the “Ultra Peachy Keen” Monster Energy can. The reason for this derives largely from the “hippie movement,” a period of the ’60s which is known for its vibrant tie-dye clothes, peace and love messaging and bohemian lifestyle that Haight Street was the paragon of.