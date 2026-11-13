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FAA Nationwide Shutdown Not Connected to Microsoft Outage: Report
By TMZ Staff,11 days ago
The nationwide Federal Aviation Administration shutdown is not connected to Microsoft's widespread outage ... despite the timing of the two major disruptions raising questions about whether a cyberattack or technical failure could be behind both incidents, according to reports. NBC News correspondent Tom Winter reports he's been speaking with top...