undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WBGO Welcomes New Chair of our Board of Trustees, Tara Dowdell
By WBGO,12 days ago
WBGO officially welcomed Tara Dowdell as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees during an evening reception on Thursday, November 12, at NJPAC’s Nico Kitchen + Bar. Surrounded by WBGO leadership and notable local officials, Dowdell was honored with warm tributes and a special proclamation from Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka as well as a resolution from the members of the Newark Municipal Council. Browse the gallery below for highlights from this milestone celebration.