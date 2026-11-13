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Microsoft adds tools to disable Bing AI overviews and chat features
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,11 days ago
On November 11, 2026, Microsoft gave Bing search users on the web two ways to turn off AI-generated answers. One is a browser extension called Microsoft Bing AI Search Choice for Chrome and Edge, which Microsoft labels a preview. The other is a search trick: add -ai to the end of your query, and that search returns results without AI-generated answers. Microsoft explained the change in a Bing Search Blog post, and Windows Central covered the extension soon after.