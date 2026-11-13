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When the Machines Fought Back: PASJ’s Performance of “The Lost Ballad of Our Mechanical Ancestors”
By Madeline Knapp,11 days ago
Beep boop beep beep. The machines gained sentience in Performing Arts and Social Justice (PASJ) performance of “The Lost Ballad of Our Mechanical Ancestors,” Nov. 7 in the Studio Theater. The black box theater on campus was transformed into a basement lab with old computers, wires and appliances on display along with chairs for the actors playing machines.