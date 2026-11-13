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Protecting Migrants Fair Returns: Students and Nonprofits Gathered for Community Building
By Emily Chen,11 days ago
The bass reverberated across the McLaren conference room while musicians lined the stage. Students gathered for the Protecting Migrants Fundraiser (PMF) on the evening of Nov. 4 with an assortment of bands, clubs and local nonprofit organizations joining together to support communities impacted by anti-immigration policy. PMF was organized by...