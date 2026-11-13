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The Mexican West Coast Boa Constrictor
8 days ago
The Mexican west coast boa constrictor, aka Bateman’s Boa, hails from western Mexico. They were once regarded as conspecific with boa constrictor, and later with Boa imperator; however, in 2016, it was suggested on genetic grounds that these boas should be regarded as a separate species. Expanding human developments along the Mexican west coast continuously slice through these snake’s natural territory. Clear-cutting forests for agricultural use as well as infrastructure directly destroys their hunting grounds as well as their nesting sites. Because their range is bounded by specific geographical features along the western coast, displaced populations often have nowhere else to go when pushed from their home. Due to their relatively calm demeanor and gorgeous appearance, they are often collected from the wild for the illegal or unregulated reptile trade. Sadly, boas are heavily hunted and poached for their prized skins, which are processed into fashion accessories such as bags, belts, and boots, to name a few. Driven mostly by uneducated fear of their large size, humans often kill these non-venomous snakes on sight to protect domestic livestock, chickens, or property. However, due to the abundance of these snakes, they are listed as Not Evaluated by the IUCN.