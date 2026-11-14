undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cloudy skies, heavy rain, light snow, gusty winds, and cooler temps for Friday
By Avaionia Smith,11 days ago
Chief Meteorologist Avaionia Smith: November 13, 2026 — Good Evening and Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here after an outstanding week of weather. Now, rain, gusty winds, snow, and cooler weather returns to the forecast starting late Friday night. The cold front will approach from the west swinging east starting as early as 5pm Friday. Heavy downpours along with wintry mix will begin by 12 am Saturday until about 12 pm Saturday. There will be a break from the rain through Sunday then rain and snow showers return Monday afternoon lasting into next week. Your hometown weather team will keep you informed as we track our next rainmaker coming through.