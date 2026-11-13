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New NBA Trade Rumors on Magic's Anthony Black After Contract Extension Talks Fizzled Out
By Kinnu Singh,9 days ago
According to Spotrac, the Magic are just $2.5 million below the second apron threshold, which could make it difficult for the team to sign Black to a long-term contract. The 22-year-old was unable to reach an agreement with the Magic for an extension this summer, and he is on track to be a restricted free agent after this season.