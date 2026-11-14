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Montgomery County firefighters battle combine fire
By Mike Peterson,11 days ago
(Red Oak) -- Firefighters from three KMAland departments battled a combine fire Friday afternoon. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says firefighters from the Red Oak, Elliott and Stanton fire departments were dispatched to 180th Street and I Avenue at around 2:07 p.m. for a reported combine fine in a corn field. Upon arrival, firefighters reported the combine was engulfed in flames, with fire spreading toward standing corn. Crews quickly extinguished the field fire, and began suppression operations on the combine. Elliott's Fire Department provided water tanker support under mutual aid.
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