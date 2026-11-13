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Seeds and Structures: A Conversation at London’s Architectural Association
By with Marko MilovanovicEmmanuel Vaughan-Lee,9 days ago
Marko Milovanovic Okay, good evening everyone. Thank you very much for coming this evening. We’re here at the Architectural Association. And when I first encountered Emergence and Emmanuel, I felt very strongly that the kind of conversations and the kind of ideas that you are dealing with and you are sort of untangling are so relevant for people across artistic disciplines, including architecture. And I have, I guess, for a long time felt that within the field of architecture, we don’t really touch on many of those topics, and we are kind of intrigued by them, but we don’t really untangle them—so thank you. Welcome.