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Bristol Trainers, look to the stars: Minior returns for the Leonids Meteor Shower!
By Drew Zem,4 days ago
The night sky is about to get a little more interesting for Pokémon GO trainers, and Bristol players have another reason to grab their phones and head outdoors. As the annual Leonids meteor shower approaches, Pokémon GO is bringing back Minior Showers, giving trainers another opportunity to encounter the colorful Rock- and Flying-type Pokémon Minior in the wild.