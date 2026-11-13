undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Good morning, Bristol! Friday, Nov 13, 2026
By Staff,4 days ago
Today is Friday, the 13th. So if you are reading this from your bed, I understand. In fact, I am writing this from my bed. And we are not alone. According to the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Ashville, North Carolina, an estimated 17–21 million people in the United States are affected by paraskavedekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th, making it the most feared day and date in history. Some people are so paralyzed by fear that they avoid their normal routines in doing business, taking flights or even getting out of bed.