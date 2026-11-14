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Sheboygan Visual Artists’ Best in Show Exhibit Opens Nov. 20
By Brian Bateman,11 days ago
Sheboygan News / Sheboygan Visual Artists’ Best in Show Exhibit Opens Nov. 20. Sheboygan Visual Artists’ Best in Show exhibit opens with a reception Friday, November 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at SVA Gallery, 534 S. Pier Drive in Sheboygan. The exhibit is scheduled to remain on view through January 2, 2027, giving visitors another opportunity to see it after opening night.