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Renewable Properties Closes More Than $77 Million in Project Loans with BridgePeak and Pathward, and $51 Million in Tax Equity Funding with Nelnet to Fund Construction of 21.5 MW of Community Solar Projects
By Renewable Properties,11 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO — (Nov. 13, 2026)— Renewable Properties, a developer, owner and operator of distributed electrical infrastructure projects in renewables, mobility, and digital, has closed construction loans and tax equity funding for its Fund 11 solar project portfolio. The portfolio consists of more than $77 million in project loans in partnership with national bank Pathward®, N.A. (Pathward) and BridgePeak Energy Capital (BridgePeak), a renewable energy loan service provider to banks and private credit funds, and $51 million in tax equity funding in partnership with Nelnet Tax Credit Services. The portfolio financing will provide construction and permanent takeout loans for six solar projects in Minnesota and New York, for a total of 21.5 MWdc.
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