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Family of 3 faces federal charges in drug, fake ID investigations in Hattiesburg, court records say
By Renaldo Hopkins II,11 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three family members face federal criminal charges in connection with alleged cocaine sales and fake identification documents at a Hattiesburg business, according to court records. The Forrest County jail roster shows Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested 31-year-old Fredy Cervantes Lopez and 54-year-old Felipa Lopez Bautista on...
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