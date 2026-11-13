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Clock & Watch Museum acquires rare Eli Terry original
By Staff,4 days ago
The American Clock & Watch Museum recently acquired a circa 1838 wall regulator made by Eli Terry Sr. “For the museum to acquire a piece such as this with a clear family history, traceable to its maker, is very rare, indeed,” said ACWM Executive Director Patti Philippon in the release. “We are deeply honored that the Terry family has entrusted us with preserving and sharing this beautiful clock for generations to come.”
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