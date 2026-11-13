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Philadelphia Sales Tax Hike Could Fund Arts Groups After Museum Closures Sting City
By Angela Martinez,11 days ago
Pennsylvania State Sen. Nikil Saval wants to give Philadelphia a new way to pay for its museums, libraries, theaters, parks and recreation centers: a bump in the city's sales tax. The Philadelphia Democrat announced the proposal Thursday, which would authorize the city to raise its sales and use tax specifically to create a dedicated funding stream for arts, culture and community assets.
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