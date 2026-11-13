undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Waukewan Ladies League makes charitable donation
9 days ago
Waukewan Ladies League hosted its 52nd annual Invitational golf tournament, “Peace. Love. Golf.” in September. A maximum 80 players had a “groovy” day and raised $6,000 for the New Hampshire Perinatal Quality Collaborative at Dartmouth. The check is presented by Linda Levy, left, vice president of the league; Jessica Anderson, middle, representing New Hampshire Perinatal Quality Collaborative; and Yvonne Lewis, right, president of the league. (Courtesy photo)