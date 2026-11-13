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Iceland Diamond Circle: Egilsstaðir to Akureyri – The Perfect 1-Day Itinerary
9 days ago
Looking for a 1-day Diamond Circle itinerary with a little twist? Our route was slightly different from the traditional Diamond Circle, starting in Egilsstaðir and ending in Akureyri. This scenic road trip through North Iceland takes you to some of Iceland’s most beautiful places, from powerful waterfalls and steaming geothermal areas to volcanic landscapes and the stunning Lake Mývatn region.