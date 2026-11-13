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A Brighter SHINE: Columbus Botanical Garden Reimagines Its Holiday Light Experience for 2026
9 days ago
The holidays are about to get a little brighter in Columbus, Georgia!. From November 27 through December 27, the Columbus Botanical Garden will welcome visitors back for SHINE, its annual holiday light experience. This year, guests can look forward to a reimagined event featuring immersive displays, whimsical new installations, and festive gathering spaces designed to make the Garden one of Columbus' most memorable holiday destinations.