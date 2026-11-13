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Louisiana Judge Orders Kalshi, Polymarket to Halt Bets as AG Murrill Sues 10 Platforms
By Gregory Lee,10 days ago
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said she sued Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood and seven other prediction-market platforms on Thursday, and a Tangipahoa Parish judge signed a temporary restraining order the same day ordering the companies to stop offering event contracts to anyone in the state. The order sets up a preliminary-injunction hearing for November 30, while Kalshi has already fired back in federal court arguing Louisiana has no authority to touch its business at all.