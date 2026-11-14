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Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
By Robert Winfree,12 days ago
Alright people, it’s Friday and time for WWE Smackdown. We’re post Crown Jewel, and the only quasi relevant things from there are Tiffany Stratton turning on Chelsea Green then cashing in her briefcase to win the WWE women’s title as well as Cody Rhodes Punting Randy Orton to win a pretty lackluster Last Man Standing match. Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns, to the shock of no one, and now likely has to defend against either Cody or Kevin Owens. Owens still isn’t done with CM Punk but a few weeks off from that feud wont hurt anyone. John Cena will be here to invite someone else into the wank-fest that is the John Cena Classic. We’ve got Survivor Series coming up, and since the WWE champion isn’t in a WarGames match Sami might defend but he’ll need a challenger established ASAP. Tiffany likewise is kind of stuck as another heel in a landscape dominated by other heels, but she’ll need someone to work with quickly. The men’s WarGames is an all RAW affair, and the women’s WarGames is a slapdash joke that absolutely doesn’t need that match. But if they’re insisting on it happening then one of the 6 heel women needs to be left out, I vote for B-Fab being excluded, and the faces still need a fifth person to go with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley. US champion Trick Williams is likely on a collision course with Damian Priest, Gunther pissed people off by not going to Saudi Arabia apparently, the tag division is still a wasteland as well. No sign of Jordynne Grace, no word on Drew McIntyre’s return, and frankly Smackdown has felt pretty uninspired lately. There have been definite bright spots, but the general trend is that this show is kind of just forgotten about as nothing really interesting has happened on the blue brand in quite a while. But there’s always time to change that, hopefully tonight proves me wrong. Now let’s get to the action.