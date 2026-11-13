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Top Three PSU Buildings For The Zombie Apocalypse
By Opinion,11 days ago
Now that Halloween is over, we can talk about the serious stuff again. Like zombies. More specifically, which buildings on PSU’s campus would be the best to fortify in the undead apocalypse. We’re planning for slow, relatively mindless shamblers, like the zombies in “The Walking Dead” Seasons 2–10. They can group up; they can walk, crawl, and bang on doors; but they will not climb walls or sprint, and they only possess basic navigation skills.