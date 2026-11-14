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WKU Volleyball finishes regular season undefeated in CUSA
By Morgan Larkins,12 days ago
WKU Volleyball dominated the court against Sam Houston to take the Bearkats down in seven sets this week. Sophomore right side hitter Kaira Knox and junior outside hitter Alivia Skidmore were on fire, totalling 23 and 17 kills respectively. Senior middle hitter Izzy Van de Wiele made her presence known at the net, totaling 11 blocks and 12 kills for an all-around performance.