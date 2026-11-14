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Harvey-Wells County coach overcomes health obstacles to lead Hornets to state title
By Luke Gamble,11 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - In his 13th season as a head football coach, Harvey-Wells County’s Bret Dockter won his first state championship on Friday. That is a special feeling for a guy who has coached and taught for more than 30 years, but the occasion means even more because less than a year ago he did not know if he’d be alive.
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