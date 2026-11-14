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Penguin Solutions Launches CXL Memory Expansion Card for DDR4 Modules
11 days ago
Penguin Solutions has introduced the CXL 8F2W D4, an expansion card built to expand enterprise server memory using Compute Express Link protocols. The hardware connects through a Marvell StructeraX controller to run 8 channels of DDR4 RDIMM memory on a PCIe Gen5 bus. This card lets data centers repurpose existing DDR4 memory in modern DDR5 servers, though official pricing remains unannounced.