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Report: Dallas Renegades sign tight end Curtis Hodges
By Michael Heilman,10 days ago
The Dallas Renegades signed tight end Curtis Hodges on Friday, according to James Larsen. Curtis Hodges is six foot seven and weighs 255 pounds. The 27-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, was protected by the Renegades in the 2026 UFL Player Reserve List. In 2026, he made 10 catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. The Renegades’ roster relocated to Colorado, and the Stampede released Hodges on November 12, 2026.