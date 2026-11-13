undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Artspace holiday exhibit celebrates the Art of Christmas cards and gift wrap
11 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. – A new holiday exhibit at Artspace is inviting visitors to take a closer look at the artistic history behind Christmas cards and gift wrapping paper. "Happy Holidays! Wrap It Up! The Art of Yuletide Wrapping Paper and Christmas Cards" was designed by renowned author and illustrator William Joyce and opens Nov. 21 at Artspace in downtown Shreveport. The exhibit will remain open through Dec. 27.